Television | Spoilers

Maitree spoiler: Harsh kicks Maitree out of the house

Harsh, Maitree’s husband, enraged by the turn of events, blames Maitree for his baby being in danger and kicks her out of the house in Zee TV's show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jul,2023 17:19:24
The upcoming episodes of Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Saransh cunningly throws electrocuted wires into the water, setting up a deadly trap. Nandini, Maitree, and Harsh escape the deadly trap and kill Saransh.

Maitree returns home and falls unconscious. The doctor checks and reveals her pregnancy. The family gets happy and celebrates the good news. Soon, the show takes a leap, and Maitree delivers a baby boy. The family brings the baby and mother home. Saransh kidnaps the newborn. The family’s joy quickly turns into despair as they receive a ransom demand of a whopping 2 crores for the baby’s safe return.

In the coming episode, Maitree manages to arrange the money and confronts Saransh, hoping to be reunited with her baby. However, her hopes are shattered when Saransh cunningly takes the money but refuses to hand over the baby. Devastated and desperate, Maitree returns home only to face another shocking betrayal. Harsh, her husband, enraged by the turn of events, blames Maitree for the entire situation and kicks her out of the house, leaving her broken and alone.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree save her baby?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

