Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Nandini lashes out at Maitree in front of Maitree’s family. Ashish talks to Nandini, but she fights with him. Ashish witnesses Maitree’s injury. He tends to Maitree’s injury, and Vasundhara takes advantage of the situation. The former instigates Nandini against Maitree.

To win Nandish’s love, Nandini gets Maitree to promise to create hatred for herself in Nandish’s heart. Nandini goes to PTM meeting. At Vasundhara’s behest, Nandish’s teacher lies in front of Nandini. Ashish and Nandini’s fight puts Nandish’s life in danger, and Maitree saves him.

In the coming episode, Maitree suspects a ploy behind the teacher’s lie. Soon, she confronts her and discovers that Vasundhara asked the teacher to lie. Maitree takes to proof and shows it to Nandini, but she refuses to believe her. Later, Maitree reveals the truth to Ashish, and he gets shocked.

OMG! What will happen next? How will Nandini react?

