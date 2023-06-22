ADVERTISEMENT
Maitree spoiler: Maitree threatens to expose Ashish

Maitree threatens to expose Ashish. However, the latter makes Maitree understand that he is Ashish and asks her to believe him in Zee TV’s show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jun,2023 16:36:21
Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Sona organizes a puja at home. A disguised Kamna attends the puja and conspires to kill Maitree. Instead of Maitree, Harsh falls prey to Kamna’s ploy. Maitree and Sona rush Harsh to the hospital. Kamna tries to kill Ashish and Nandini by setting them ablaze for revenge.

Maitree rushes Harsh to the hospital, where her prayers save him. Ashish rescues Nandini from the burning room but gets stuck there. Maitree and Nandini are horrified to hear a blast from the room. Six months later, Ashish’s face changes due to the surgery. He reveals the truth in front of the family. Maitree suspects that he is not Ashish.

In the coming episode, Maitree sees Ashish consuming drugs and catches him red-handed. The latter gets shocked. Maitree reveals that she doubted that he was not Ashish. She threatens to expose Ashish. However, the latter makes Maitree understand that he is Ashish and asks her to believe him.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree expose Ashish?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

