Maitree spoiler: Sona brings new trouble in newlywed couple Maitree and Harsh’s life

Maitree performs her grah pravesh rituals along with Harsh. Later, Ashish keeps Maitree’s bag in a room. However, Sona throws them away and refuses to let Harsh and Maitree stay in the house in Zee TV’s show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jun,2023 17:48:29
Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Sona gets angry as Nandini reveals that Harsh is the son of her husband Madan, and his second wife, Kamna. Harsh takes Maitree to the mandap and marries her. Sona comes there and creates a stir. Harsh comes to Ashish’s house, and a huge spectacle takes place.

Harsh decides that he is going to move to Tiwari Sadan with the family. Harsh and Maitree head to Tiwari Sadan. Meanwhile, Sona calls goons and stops Harsh and Maitree from entering the house. Sona threatens to kill them if they enter the house. However, Madan reveals that the house belongs to him as well. Hence his son and daughter-in-law will stay in Tiwari Sadan. Sona is forced to follow the order.

In the coming episode, Maitree and Harsh perform grah pravesh rituals. Later, Ashish keeps Maitree’s bag in a room. However, Sona throws them away and refuses to let Harsh and Maitree stay in the house. Ashish offers his room to Maitree but Nandini objects. Hence, Harsh and Maitree have no room and decide to sleep in the hall on their first night.

OMG! What will happen next? How will Maitree manage to stay at Tiwari Sadan?

