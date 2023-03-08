Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Maitree asks Ashish about Saransh’s reports. Ashish tries to hide the truth but Maitree confronts him. Maitree questions him about hiding Saransh’s truth. However, Ashish mentions that the report is fake. On the other hand, Vasundhara informs Maitree’s family about Saransh’s truth which shocks them.

Maitree’s parents tell Maitree about Saransh’s truth. However, Maitree refuses to believe. Soon, they show her some video proofs against Saransh which shocks her. Meanwhile, Vasundhara comes to snatch Nandini’s baby. In front of the guests, Vasundhara reveals about Saransh being a drug addict and Ashish knowing the truth.

Now, in the coming episode, Sona gets angry with Vasundhara for putting allegations about her son. Soon, she attempts to kill Vasundhara in anger. Ashish and Maitree stop Sona and save Vasundhara. Soon, the latter calls the police to get arrested Sona on an attempt to murder charges. Police arrive and arrest Sona.

What will happen next? Will Ashish manage to save Sona?

