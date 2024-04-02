Mangal Lakshmi Spoiler: Adit blames Lakshmi for false accusation

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw the Holi festival happening amid all the fun. We saw Mangal (Deepika Singh) in a highly spirited mood during the festival of colours. Kartik got inebriated and passed out, which created panic within the family.

The coming episode will see Adit and Saumya’s (Jia Mustafa) secret relation facing the fear of getting exposed. As we saw, Adit forgot the important office file at home, and Mangal asked Lakshmi to give it to him.

Lakshmi, will in the coming episode, reach the office and go to Adit’s room, and will see him with Saumya. She will see him putting the necklace he got for Saumya on her neck. Lakshmi will go home, and will tell Mangal and Adit’s parents about what she saw.

Adit’s mother will be shocked and will immediately ask Adit to come home. When they will question Adit on his closeness with Saumya, Adit will blame it on Lakshmi’s reasoning. He will tell his parents that Lakshmi visualized the whole thing in a wrong way and assumed something that did not exist. He will tell all that he had bought the chain for his mother, and his only mistake was that he had asked Saumya to make a pattern similar to her chain’s pattern.

Mangal Lakshmi Ep 35 1st April Written Episode Update

Gayathri warned Kartik from getting close to Jia. She ordered him never to meet her again.

Will Mangal believe Adit? What will Lakshmi do now?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.