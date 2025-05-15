Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Maan kidnaps Doree; lays the ambience for retro romance

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Kailashi Devi (Sudha Chadran) living in the Thakur household after Maan (Ishaan Dhawan) requested her to stay in their house for the sake of his ill mother Meera. As we know, after getting saved from the fire mishap, Doree and Meera were brought home. Kailashi Devi, who saved them, was thanked for her services. However, Doree kept saying that she knew KD’s vicious past but none was ready to believe her.

The upcoming episode will see Maan planning a surprise for Doree. He will kidnap Doree oll of a sudden at gunpoint and will take her to a well-decorated terrace ambience where he would have organised a romantic setup for her. He will dress in black and white, ask Doree to match his colour. It will be a retro ambience, similar to the Raj Kapoor-Nargis love tale. Maan and Doree will dance and sing, and Maan will expect Doree to reveal her feelings of love for him.

What will happen next?

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.