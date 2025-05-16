Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Ananya apologizes to Adit; Adit gets relieved of molestation charges

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) sniffing something wrong when she visited Ananya’s house. Also, she felt as though Ananya was forced by someone to frame Adit (Naman Shaw), which seemed odd to her. As we know, she wanted to get into a bar that Ananya frequently visited. She requested the help of Kusum to save Adit. Kusum entered the bar in a Western getup, and Mangal also followed suit.

The upcoming episode will deal with Mangal and Kusum’s investigation inside the bar. Ananya will also be there with a few weird bunch of guys. One of the guys will misbehave with Ananya, and Ananya will try to escape his wrath. Mangal will butt in and will help Ananya. In this process, the guy will injure Mangal on her hand, which will be shocking. Kusum will tell Ananya that even when she had harmed Adit by framing him, Mangal tried to help her out. Ananya will have a change of heart. She will realize her mistake and will go to Adit’s house where Mangal will also be present. Ananya will apologize to Adit and the entire family and will tell them that he did not do any harm to her and that she was just framing him for nothing. Mangal will scold her for taking advantage of being a woman in this irresponsible manner.

