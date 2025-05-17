Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Akshat’s attempt to bring Adit-Mangal together; Saumya gets jealous

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) being successful in clearing Adit’s (Naman Shaw) name from the molestation charges planted by Ananya. As we know, Mangal and Kusum went inside the bar where Ananya was. When a guy misbehaved with Ananya, Mangal saved her, and this brought in a realization in Ananya, where she accepted that she blamed Adit for nothing. With this, Adit was relieved of the charges getting off him.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal being at Adit’s home owing to the request of Akshat. Mangal will prepare food for Akshat and all of the family. The mother and son will spend some happy time together which will make Adit happy. Akshat will in the process, want to unite his mother and father, and will tie Mangal’s saree palloo into Adit’s belt hole. When Adit will walk, Mangal will be dragged towards him, which will bring Mangal into the arms of Adit. Akshat will be happy to see them together, while Saumya will boil on seeing this sight.

Adit and Saumya will have a fight wherein Saumya will express her jealousy. Adit will call her to be insecure in the presence of Mangal.

