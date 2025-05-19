Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Episode: Mannat in Disguise? The Mystery Lurks In The Shadows

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors television show produced by Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh).

In tonight’s episode, viewers will see Aishwarya sneak into Sunita’s room with the intention of killing her, but Mannat arrives just in the nick of time and stops her. Mannat then disguises herself as Aishwarya and contacts the doctor who knows the truth about Vikrant being drugged. Mannat plans a secret meeting with the doctor.

Mannat is waiting for the doctor at the designated place, but then someone is watching her from a shadow in the distance.

Is it really the doctor who is bringing the truth, or is Mannat about to get caught in a trap?

This episode is full of mystery and suspense will keep the viewers glued to their seats.

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors show, is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires to a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, and Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.