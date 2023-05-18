ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Kanika takes Cheeku away from Sarkar Mahal

Gunwanti decides to send Cheeku away from Sarkar Mahal on Kanika’s advice. Soon, Kanika’s aids take Cheeku away with them. The latter cries for help in Zee TV’s show, Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 May,2023 11:54:18
Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Kanika makes a smart plan and tries to help Meet get hold of Cheeku. She brings orphanage people and asks Meet to send Cheeku with them. However, Cheeku breaks down and begs Meet not to send him. Meet feels sad and refuses to send Cheeku and help him find his parents. Manmeet begs in front of Sarkar to allow Cheeku into the house. Sarkar agrees to Manmeet’s decision but in return for a condition.

Meet distributes medicines at the orphanage on Kanika’s advice. However, Kanika mixes poison in the kids’ medicine, and they faint after having them. Meet gets worried. The orphanage people blame Meet for the entire fiasco. Sarkar and Police land at the orphanage to arrest Meet. On the other hand, Kanika mixes the poison in Sumeet’s medicine too, and she gets ill. Manmeet takes Sumeet to the hospital.

In the coming episode, Meet asks Sarkar for a chance to prove his innocence. They head inside the orphanage and overhear the manager’s conversation with Kanika. Meet manages to expose him. At home, Gunwanti decides to send away Cheeku from Sarkar Mahal on Kanika’s advice. Soon, Kanika’s aids take Cheeku away with them. The latter cries for help.

What will happen next? Will Meet manage to save Cheeku?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

