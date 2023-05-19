Meet spoiler: Kanika throws Cheeku off the cliff

Cheeku runs away from Kanika’s car and comes to the temple. However, Meet and Manmeet fail to see him. Soon, Kanika manages to capture him again and throws Cheeku from the cliff in Zee TV’s show, Meet

Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has kept the audience glued to the TV screen with interesting drama. According to the plot, Meet distributes medicines at the orphanage on Kanika’s advice. However, Kanika mixes poison in the kids’ medicine, and they faint after having them. Meet gets worried. The orphanage people blame Meet for the entire fiasco. Sarkar and Police land at the orphanage to arrest Meet. On the other hand, Kanika mixes the poison in Sumeet’s medicine too, and she gets ill. Manmeet takes Sumeet to the hospital.

Meet asks Sarkar for a chance to prove his innocence. They head inside the orphanage and overhear the manager’s conversation with Kanika. Meet manages to expose him. At home, Gunwanti decides to send away Cheeku from Sarkar Mahal on Kanika’s advice. Soon, Kanika’s aids take Cheeku away with them. The latter cries for help.

In the coming episode, Meet and Manmeet perform a puja for her dead son and her daughter’s well-being. Cheeku runs away from Kanika’s car and comes to the temple. However, Meet and Manmeet fail to see him. Soon, Kanika captures him again and takes him to the cliff. She throws Cheeku from the cliff. On the other hand, a man shows Cheeku’s photo to Meet and reveals that he is near the cliff. Meet runs to look out for him and witnesses him unconscious on the tree trunk attached to the cliff.

What will happen next? Will Meet manage to save Cheeku?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.