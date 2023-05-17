Meet spoiler: Meet gets blamed for kids’ deteriorating health

Kanika mixes poison in the kids’ medicine and the kids faint after having them. Meet gets worried. The orphanage people blame Meet for the entire fiasco in Zee TV’s show, Meet

Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Meet and Manmeet decide to keep Cheeku in Sarkar Mahal till they find his parents. However, Sarkar apposes their decision and asks Manmeet to send the boy away. Manmeet refuses to do so. Soon, Sarkar asks Manmeet and Meet to leave the house with the boy. However, Meet takes a stand and tells Manmeet to stay with the family. She decides to move out alone with Cheeku to find his parents.

Kanika makes a smart plan and tries to help Meet get hold of Cheeku. She brings orphanage people and asks Meet to send Cheeku with them. However, Cheeku breaks down and begs Meet not to send him. Meet feels sad and refuses to send Cheeku and help him find his parents. Manmeet begs in front of Sarkar to allow Cheeku into the house. Sarkar agrees to Manmeet’s decision but in return for a condition.

In the coming episode, Meet distributes medicines at the orphanage on Kanika’s advice. However, Kanika mixes poison in the kids’ medicine and the kids faint after having them. Meet gets worried. The orphanage people blame Meet for the entire fiasco. On the other hand, Kanika mixes the poison in Sumeet’s medicine too and she too gets ill.

What will happen next? Will Meet manage to prove her innocence?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.