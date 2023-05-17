ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Meet spoiler: Meet gets blamed for kids’ deteriorating health

Kanika mixes poison in the kids’ medicine and the kids faint after having them. Meet gets worried. The orphanage people blame Meet for the entire fiasco in Zee TV’s show, Meet

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 May,2023 14:12:21
Meet spoiler: Meet gets blamed for kids’ deteriorating health

Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Meet and Manmeet decide to keep Cheeku in Sarkar Mahal till they find his parents. However, Sarkar apposes their decision and asks Manmeet to send the boy away. Manmeet refuses to do so. Soon, Sarkar asks Manmeet and Meet to leave the house with the boy. However, Meet takes a stand and tells Manmeet to stay with the family. She decides to move out alone with Cheeku to find his parents.

Kanika makes a smart plan and tries to help Meet get hold of Cheeku. She brings orphanage people and asks Meet to send Cheeku with them. However, Cheeku breaks down and begs Meet not to send him. Meet feels sad and refuses to send Cheeku and help him find his parents. Manmeet begs in front of Sarkar to allow Cheeku into the house. Sarkar agrees to Manmeet’s decision but in return for a condition.

In the coming episode, Meet distributes medicines at the orphanage on Kanika’s advice. However, Kanika mixes poison in the kids’ medicine and the kids faint after having them. Meet gets worried. The orphanage people blame Meet for the entire fiasco. On the other hand, Kanika mixes the poison in Sumeet’s medicine too and she too gets ill.

What will happen next? Will Meet manage to prove her innocence?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan refuses to look for Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan refuses to look for Radha
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi warns Ranbir
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi warns Ranbir
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi win the couple competition 
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi win the couple competition 
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer learns about Palki’s kidnapping drama
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer learns about Palki’s kidnapping drama
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida curses Ghazal
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida curses Ghazal
The journey of Lag Ja Gale has been rewarding: Namik Paul
The journey of Lag Ja Gale has been rewarding: Namik Paul
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Suushmita Siingh in Amit Sadh and Esha Deol starrer Main
Exclusive: Suushmita Siingh in Amit Sadh and Esha Deol starrer Main
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya harbours feelings of love for Sai
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Satya harbours feelings of love for Sai
What's keeping Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh busy?
What's keeping Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh busy?
Ayushmann Khurrana took a stalwart stand to support the sneakerhead's community
Ayushmann Khurrana took a stalwart stand to support the sneakerhead's community
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi calls off her engagement with Josh
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi calls off her engagement with Josh
Rashmi Gupta talks about her 'shayari reels' that create impactful social media standing
Rashmi Gupta talks about her 'shayari reels' that create impactful social media standing
Read Latest News