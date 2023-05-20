Meet spoiler: Meet refuses to send Cheeku with an unknown couple

Police come to Sarkar house and reveal that a kid’s parents are looking for their missing son. They rush into the house and try to hug Cheeku. However, the latter hugs Meet. Soon, Meet doubt on the couple and refuses to send Cheeku with them in Zee TV’s show, Meet

Zee TV’s show, Meet, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, has kept the audience glued to the TV screen with interesting drama. According to the plot, Kanika’s aids take Cheeku away with them. The latter cries for help. Meet and Manmeet perform a puja for her dead son and her daughter’s well-being. Cheeku runs away from Kanika’s car and comes to the temple. However, Meet and Manmeet fail to see him.

Kanika captures him again and takes him to the cliff. She throws Cheeku from the cliff. On the other hand, a man shows Cheeku’s photo to Meet and reveals that he is near the cliff. Meet runs to look out for him and witnesses him unconscious on the tree trunk attached to the cliff. Meet risks her life and save Cheeku. They try to make him conscious and get happy when he finally opens his eyes.

In the coming episode, the police come to Sarkar house and reveal that a kid’s parents are looking for their missing son. They rush into the house and try to hug Cheeku. However, Cheeku gets scared and hugs Meet. Soon, Meet mentions that she cannot believe they are Cheeku’s parents hence she will do a DNA test. If the DNA matches, they can take Cheeku along. The couple gets worried.

What will happen next? Is this Kanika’s new trick to trap Cheeku?

