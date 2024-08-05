Parineetii Serial Upcoming Twist: Sanju Attends Boss’s Party, Neeti Creates Ruckus

Colors TV’s popular show Parineetii is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The audience sees nail-biting twists in Sanju (Ankur Verma) Pari (Anchal Sahu) and Neeti’s (Tanvi Dogra) lives. Parvati gets emotional, and she confronts Sanju. At the same time, Sanju remains unconvinced that Parvati is not Pari. On the other hand, Neeti gets suspicious and wonders about Parvati’s next move. In contrast, Gurinder worries that Parvati will reveal their truth in front of Sanju. Later, Parvati and Sanju get trapped in a lift.

In the upcoming episode, Sanju and Gurinder attend Sanju’s Boss’s party. The party is to celebrate the boss’s mother’s birthday. However, before the cake-cutting celebration, Neeti enters the scene. She requests Sanju to come with her. But Sanju denies it and asks her to wait for two minutes. Neeti becomes furious and orders Sanju to come with her as she wants to prove that Parvati is Pari. But nobody listens to her.

Later, Neeti tries to drag Sanju, but he denies it. Neeti highlights that it’s an urgent thing. But when Sanju shouts at her, Neeti becomes furious and screams at everyone around. Neeti misbehaves with Sanju’s boss. Later, Sanju begs for a pardon from his boss and his family.

It will be interesting to see what happens in Parvati, Sanju, and Neeti’s lives.