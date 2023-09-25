Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: How will Radha and Mohan protect their family when Damini retaliates?

Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has emerged as an audience favorite since its launch. With an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how after Damini’s plan of getting Radha killed gets failed, in retaliation she cunningly gets Mohan’s mother to sign property papers of Trivedi Bhawan on her name. And eventually, asks the family to leave the house, and gives them the option to stayback without Radha.

In the forthcoming episodes, the viewers will get to witness that the whole Trivedi family is shifting in Radha’s paternal house, and trying to adjust in the new setting. On the other hand, Damini is planning to divide and conquer, by targeting each family member individually so that they leave Radha and come back to her. In fact, she has planted a device in Gungun’s (Reeza Chaudhary) soft toy so that she can keep track of their life.

What will Radha and Mohan do when they will face the obstacles created by Damini?

