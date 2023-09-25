Television | Spoilers

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: How will Radha and Mohan protect their family when Damini retaliates?

Damini is planning to divide and conquer, by targeting each family member individually so that they leave Radha and come back to her. In fact, she has planted a device in Gungun’s (Reeza Chaudhary) soft toy so that she can keep track of their life.

Author: IWMBuzz
25 Sep,2023 17:45:30
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: How will Radha and Mohan protect their family when Damini retaliates? 855322

Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has emerged as an audience favorite since its launch. With an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how after Damini’s plan of getting Radha killed gets failed, in retaliation she cunningly gets Mohan’s mother to sign property papers of Trivedi Bhawan on her name. And eventually, asks the family to leave the house, and gives them the option to stayback without Radha.

In the forthcoming episodes, the viewers will get to witness that the whole Trivedi family is shifting in Radha’s paternal house, and trying to adjust in the new setting. On the other hand, Damini is planning to divide and conquer, by targeting each family member individually so that they leave Radha and come back to her. In fact, she has planted a device in Gungun’s (Reeza Chaudhary) soft toy so that she can keep track of their life.

What will Radha and Mohan do when they will face the obstacles created by Damini?

To know what happens next, watch Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan every day at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Meet spoiler: Shlok attempts to escape from Pakistan 855270
Meet spoiler: Shlok attempts to escape from Pakistan
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi leave Oberoi mansion, Neelam breaks down 855206
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi leave Oberoi mansion, Neelam breaks down
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir escapes from jail 855320
Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir escapes from jail
Madhuri Dixit Recreates 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 854736
Madhuri Dixit Recreates ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aaya’ with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Meet spoiler: Bilawal attempts to trap Sumeet in his plan 854687
Meet spoiler: Bilawal attempts to trap Sumeet in his plan
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer compete to break the Dahi Handi 854501
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer compete to break the Dahi Handi

Latest Stories

Teri Meri Doriyaann spoiler: Angad gets 'Best Businessman Of The Year' award 855355
Teri Meri Doriyaann spoiler: Angad gets ‘Best Businessman Of The Year’ award
[Photos] Mrunal Thakur is elegance personified in this Victorian style pink corset flared dress 855252
[Photos] Mrunal Thakur is elegance personified in this Victorian style pink corset flared dress
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (18-23 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 855338
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (18-23 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Kundali Bhagya: Preeta Returns to Karan's Life 855324
Kundali Bhagya: Preeta Returns to Karan’s Life
Auto Draft 855317
Shooting amidst the beauty of Kashmir brings back many childhood memories: Gauri Tejwani on Pashminna
Sass Up Your Night Party Look Like Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Riva Arora In Black Dresses 855245
Sass Up Your Night Party Look Like Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, And Riva Arora In Black Dresses
Read Latest News