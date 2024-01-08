Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gurumaa predicts Mohan’s future

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) and others in the family calling Gurumaa to help them get rid of Tulsi’s wrath on Mohan’s (Shabir Ahluwalia) body. As we know, Mohan has been possessed by Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) and he has turned into a woman. We have seen him behave aggressively under the influence of Tulsi. Radha wants to save Mohan and get him all right. Hence the family has called Guruma.

Also, Radha wants to identify Guruma and see if Kadambari is actually Guruma. At this juncture, the coming episode will see Guruma’s entry into the house. She will predict the future of Mohan. She will tell the family that Mohan will do unexpected things of living on fire, living underwater. She will tell them that Mohan will also start drinking alcohol and eat meat. He will also come under the influence of other women. Guruma will predict that Mohan will also kill the person responsible for Tulsi’s death. Also, in the next three days, Mohan will himself meet with his death.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 605 7th January Written Episode Update

Radha got the doubt that Kadambari could be Guruma. When Kadambari slept in the room, Radha checked out by putting a string that Kadambari was not in the bed.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.