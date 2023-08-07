ADVERTISEMENT
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Kadambari goes against Radha in court

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Kadambari testifying against Radha in court. What will happen next? Will Radha not get her bail?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Aug,2023 16:02:41
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being in jail for the murder of Tulsi. The court case is on, and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) is trying to prove Radha’s innocence even when he has been pally with Damini. We have seen how Shekhar is fighting to save Radha and Devika (Aleeza Khan) has been brought in by Damini to put Radha permanently in jail.

The coming episode will see the court battle starting. While Shekar will try to get Radha out on bail, Devika will do all that it takes to deny Radha the bail. Devika will try to prove that she has given ample proof that indicates that Radha killed Tulsi.

During her questioning, Devika will call Kadambari to the witness box. Kadambari will go against Radha, thus turning the tables further. Kadambari will tell the court that Radha had an eye on Mohan from her childhood and was obsessed too, and never left their house stating one reason or the other. Radha will however, have nice things to say about her mother-in-law.

What will happen next?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

