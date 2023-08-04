Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan have an emotional talk

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being jailed for the murder of Tulsi (Keeri Nagpure). Damini (Sambhsbana Mohanty) has played her game so well this time, that Gungun who used to be on the side of Radha always, has turned against her. Gungun believes that Radha has killed her mother and wants Radha to be punished. Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) who has vowed to support Radha and get her out of jail, is playing the pretend game with Damini and giving her the impression that he is with her. Mohan has also put across the idea to marry Damini.

With the court case of Radha fast approaching, Mohan will be determined to fight the case with the help of Shekhar in Radha’s favour. The coming episode will see Mohan and Radha longing to meet and be with each other. Mohan who will be with Radha’s father and grandmother will call Radha to make them talk to her. Radha will get emotional while talking and Mohan will talk to her to comfort her. Radha will be seen motivating Mohan on call by telling him not to lose hope. Mohan and Radha will cry and will comfort each other phone.

Later, Mohan will see Gungun will shivering in sleep thinking of what Radha has done to her. He will comfort Gungun and will promise himself that he will not spare Damini who has given Gungun this pain.

What will happen in court?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

