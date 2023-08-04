ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan have an emotional talk

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha and Mohan indulging in an emotional talk over the phone. Read this here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Aug,2023 15:42:54
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan have an emotional talk 840516

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) being jailed for the murder of Tulsi (Keeri Nagpure). Damini (Sambhsbana Mohanty) has played her game so well this time, that Gungun who used to be on the side of Radha always, has turned against her. Gungun believes that Radha has killed her mother and wants Radha to be punished. Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) who has vowed to support Radha and get her out of jail, is playing the pretend game with Damini and giving her the impression that he is with her. Mohan has also put across the idea to marry Damini.

With the court case of Radha fast approaching, Mohan will be determined to fight the case with the help of Shekhar in Radha’s favour. The coming episode will see Mohan and Radha longing to meet and be with each other. Mohan who will be with Radha’s father and grandmother will call Radha to make them talk to her. Radha will get emotional while talking and Mohan will talk to her to comfort her. Radha will be seen motivating Mohan on call by telling him not to lose hope. Mohan and Radha will cry and will comfort each other phone.

Later, Mohan will see Gungun will shivering in sleep thinking of what Radha has done to her. He will comfort Gungun and will promise himself that he will not spare Damini who has given Gungun this pain.

What will happen in court?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam locks Shalu, Bani and Aayush in a room 840594
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam locks Shalu, Bani and Aayush in a room
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding 840580
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to be proved innocent 840577
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to be proved innocent
Pandya Store Spoiler: Amresh puts Dhaval to a test 840501
Pandya Store Spoiler: Amresh puts Dhaval to a test
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha comes to Savi's rescue 840477
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha comes to Savi’s rescue
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba misses Angad at her art event 840476
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba misses Angad at her art event
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Anusha Sampath joins the cast of web series Jaanu Meri Jaan 840592
Exclusive: Anusha Sampath joins the cast of web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
Abhishek Bachchan answers IWMBuzz.com question, reveals Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya Bachchan’s reaction to Ghoomer trailer 840560
Abhishek Bachchan answers IWMBuzz.com question, reveals Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya Bachchan’s reaction to Ghoomer trailer
‘I'm just amazed by your zest for life, I wish this is the same for us as well at that age,' says Shilpa Shetty to 95-year-old’ Bhagwani Devi on India's Got Talent Season 10 840570
‘I’m just amazed by your zest for life, I wish this is the same for us as well at that age,’ says Shilpa Shetty to 95-year-old’ Bhagwani Devi on India’s Got Talent Season 10
Sources: Jio Cinema Scraps Streaming Of Divyanka Tripathi's The Magic Of Shiri 840546
Sources: Jio Cinema Scraps Streaming Of Divyanka Tripathi’s The Magic Of Shiri
I am overwhelmed with the great response I have received for Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Anjali Anand 840520
I am overwhelmed with the great response I have received for Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Anjali Anand
The First Look motion poster of DRAUPADI, starring Rukmini Maitra in the lead is out! 840527
The First Look motion poster of DRAUPADI, starring Rukmini Maitra in the lead is out!
Read Latest News