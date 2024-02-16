Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi turns the game against Radha

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure) calling the shots, in dictating her future with the Trivedi family. Even though Radha (Neeharika Roy) planned the visual of Tulsi seeing the wedding of Radha and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), this has turned against Radha now. Tulsi accused Kadambari and even Mohan of her state.

But Mohan held on to the truth and revealed to Tulsi that he loves Radha a lot, and that Radha has changed the person in him and made him good. We also wrote about Kadambari seeking Radha’s help to go against Tulsi. However, Radha had refused to join hands with her.

The coming drama will see Tulsi using her health aberration as her main trump card. On hearing about Mohan’s love for Radha, Tulsi will pretend to have an emotional trauma and will faint. The doctors will tell the Trivedi family that Tulsi might yet again slip into coma, if she is receiving such emotional stress at the hands of her family.

This will shake Mohan and Gungun from within. Gungun will go to the extent of accusing Radha of revealing the truth to her sick mother. Rahul and Ketki will also gang up against Radha and scold her for upsetting Tulsi’s health. Radha will be stranded all alone.

Mohan stopped Tulsi from accusing Radha. He told Tulsi the real truth of him being in love with Radha.

What will Radha do now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.