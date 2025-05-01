Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Plans To Abort Lakshmi’s Pregnancy, Shalu & Rishi Sense Malishka’s Cunning Intentions

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years. It features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Malishka plans to abort Lakshmi’s pregnancy, and she hires a nurse to execute her plan.

In the upcoming episode, Daaima taunts Malishka and Kiran for trying to kill someone’s child even before it’s born. She shames them because Kiran is already a mother, and Malishka is going to become a mother. However, the greedy Daaima agrees to their demands, but with a hefty price. Daaima and the nurse bring Lakshmi to the basement to carry out their plan.

On the other hand, Shalu arrives at the hospital after discovering Lakshmi’s pregnancy. Soon Rishi and Aayush also come. Shalu and Rishi search for Lakshmi; meanwhile, they bump into Malishka. Both of them doubt Malishka’s intentions. Daaima begins Lakshmi’s abortion procedure, but Lakshmi hits the ward boy and escapes from their clutches.

Will Malishka be able to harm Lakshmi, or before that, Rishi will discover Lakshmi’s pregnancy?

