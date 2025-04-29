Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav saves Reet; Will he realize his love?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) following a lead to expose a drug racket. However, the tip-off would be given by Sharda, and it would be just a trap for Reet. Reet, as we wrote, entered the spa where she was locked inside. The high temperatures inside the spa made her feel uneasy. In fact, the Suryavanshi house got a call wherein they informed that Reet was no more. Amidst this, we saw Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) entering the spa by breaking the door and seeing the shocking sight of Reet being unconscious.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav lift Reet in his arms and take her home. He will call for the doctor, who will prescribe medications for Reet. Raghav will have a tough time dealing with Reet’s health setback and recovery. He will be shocked to see Reet struggle. His uncle will note Raghav’s restlessness, especially when something goes wrong with Reet, and will tell Raghav to question himself on what he feels when Reet is unwell.

Will Raghav realize his love for Reet?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.