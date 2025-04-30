Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Goes Missing, Balwinder Becomes Her Saviour

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). The show continues to rule over hearts. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. A nurse injects poison into Lakshmi, which causes her to fall unconscious.

In the upcoming episode, the nurses will take Lakshmi out of the hospital as Malishka ordered. Malishka plans to kill Lakshmi and her child. Balwinder knows about Malishka’s cunning plan. Though he agrees to support her, Balwinder escapes and goes out in search of Lakshmi. Malishka gets worried thinking about her plan, and Kiran calms her. Kiran makes Malishka feel better, highlighting that everything will be nice.

Malishka feels good and looks confident about her plan. On the other hand, Balwinder spots Shalu at the hospital and escapes from there. Shalu worries for Lakshmi and searches for her here and there. Aayush consoles Shalu while Rishi looks worried. Shalu, Aayush, and Rishi rush to find Lakshmi.

Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.