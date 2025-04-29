Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Amruta and Vrunda face an accident; Will they be fine?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) hiding from his family, the true reason for him bringing Abir and Manvi back into their lives. As we know, the presence of the mentally unstable Manvi has been threatening to the Ahuja family. Manvi was seen holding the neck of Babita even after which Virat did not stop siding with Abir and Manvi. This made Amruta (Sriti Jha) curious about Virat’s reason for commitment to them. We wrote about Manvi threatening to throw Vrunda from the terrace, which led to major repercussions. Amruta could no longer stand them in the house and decided to leave the house with her daughter. She also wanted to know the real reason that Virat was hiding. She gave Virat the divorce papers and walked out of the house.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta leaving the Ahuja house with Vrunda. However, there will be a mishap in the lift when the lift wires will be deliberately cut. Amruta and Vrunda will enter the lift, not knowing of the danger. They will face the accident when the lift will crash down with them being inside.

What will happen to Amruta and Vrunda?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.