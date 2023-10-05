Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Mohan forced to don a butler's attire at Damini's party

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) working under Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) as her house help but not telling this truth to Radha (Neeharika Roy). On the other hand, Radha and the entire family have gotten to know that Mohan is with Damini. But Radha has not told all that they should not reveal it to Mohan that they are aware. Mohan is stressed out and is finding ways to get back their property and house.

We saw how Damini planned to kidnap Gungun but failed to do so. Now, she has set her men to kill Gungun. The coming episode will see a big drama wherein Damini will lay out her plan to kill Gungun. Radha will be worried for her family and will pray that Mohan achieves his goals.

The coming episode will see Damini hosting a party in which she will ask Mohan to serve drinks and food, dressed up as a butler. Mohan will demand to wear only ironed clothes which Damini will provide. Mohan will serve food at the party and Damini will enjoy this scene. Many in the crowd will recognize Mohan and will ask him what happened to him.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 508 4th October Written Episode Update

Radha firmly believed that Mohan had a reason for being with Damini. She convinced her family to remain silent and not let Mohan know that they were aware of him being with Damini.

What will Mohan do now?

