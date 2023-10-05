Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Mohan forced to don a butler's attire at Damini's party

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Mohan being forced by Radha to become a butler and serve food. Read to know here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Oct,2023 16:32:59
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Mohan forced to don a butler's attire at Damini's party 858536

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) working under Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) as her house help but not telling this truth to Radha (Neeharika Roy). On the other hand, Radha and the entire family have gotten to know that Mohan is with Damini. But Radha has not told all that they should not reveal it to Mohan that they are aware. Mohan is stressed out and is finding ways to get back their property and house.

We saw how Damini planned to kidnap Gungun but failed to do so. Now, she has set her men to kill Gungun. The coming episode will see a big drama wherein Damini will lay out her plan to kill Gungun. Radha will be worried for her family and will pray that Mohan achieves his goals.

The coming episode will see Damini hosting a party in which she will ask Mohan to serve drinks and food, dressed up as a butler. Mohan will demand to wear only ironed clothes which Damini will provide. Mohan will serve food at the party and Damini will enjoy this scene. Many in the crowd will recognize Mohan and will ask him what happened to him.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 508 4th October Written Episode Update

Radha firmly believed that Mohan had a reason for being with Damini. She convinced her family to remain silent and not let Mohan know that they were aware of him being with Damini.

What will Mohan do now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kundali Bhagya update: Shaurya’s evil plan against Rajveer backfires 858499
Kundali Bhagya update: Shaurya’s evil plan against Rajveer backfires
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Sahiba goes MISSING From Simran's party 858429
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Sahiba goes MISSING From Simran’s party
Anupamaa Update: Shattered Anupamaa vows to take care of Dimple 858412
Anupamaa Update: Shattered Anupamaa vows to take care of Dimple
Kumkum Bhagya update: Rana accepts Akshay’s bribe, keeps kidnapper’s identity secret in front of Ranbir and Prachi 858387
Kumkum Bhagya update: Rana accepts Akshay’s bribe, keeps kidnapper’s identity secret in front of Ranbir and Prachi
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi announces wedding with Lakshmi, invites Oberoi family 858379
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi announces wedding with Lakshmi, invites Oberoi family
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika warns Prachi to stay away from Ranbir 858102
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mihika warns Prachi to stay away from Ranbir

Latest Stories

"We're rolling," Alia Bhatt kick starts shooting for 'Jigra', shares BTS pictures from sets 858442
“We’re rolling,” Alia Bhatt kick starts shooting for ‘Jigra’, shares BTS pictures from sets
Meghna Naidu opens up on relocating to India, and on her probable return to acting 858490
Meghna Naidu opens up on relocating to India, and on her probable return to acting
Shaheer Sheikh's Netflix Film Do Patti; Here's Everything You Want To Know 858482
Shaheer Sheikh’s Netflix Film Do Patti; Here’s Everything You Want To Know
Hiten Tejwani Proud To Be Part Of Webseries Revolution-Padhai ki Ladai S-1; Read Here 858478
Hiten Tejwani Proud To Be Part Of Webseries Revolution-Padhai ki Ladai S-1; Read Here
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's CUTE HUG Goes Viral: Read All Details 858474
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s CUTE HUG Goes Viral: Read All Details
'Big News' Nora Fatehi Congratulates Morocco For FIFA World Cup 2030, Know More 858425
‘Big News’ Nora Fatehi Congratulates Morocco For FIFA World Cup 2030, Know More
Read Latest News