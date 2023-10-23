Television | Spoilers

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha and Mohan win the first round

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Radha and Mohan winning the first round of the competition that is happening in Maldives. Moreover, KK will get drawn more towards Radha.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Radha (Neeharika Roy) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) going to Maldives to take part in the competition that will win them the business contract. As we know, this was the deal that Radha had struck with Krishna Kashyap when the latter offered Radha the money needed for Gungun’s surgery. As a result of it, Radha and Mohan had to go to Maldives to take part in the contest.

At Maldives, Radha held her high when she appeared in the contest as the only lady wearing a saree. Kunal Kashyap aka KK (Ankit Siwach) who is the organiser of the event, has fallen flat for Radha. Every time Radha says something unique, he gets drawn to her all the more. Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) who is KK’s friend, is also seen participating in the event.

The coming episode will see the first round happening. Radha and Mohan’s belief in Bhagavadgita will inspire KK. KK will also admire Radha’s proficiency in knowing the Gita. With the results being announced for the first round, Damini will hope that Mohan and Radha’s dreams will be shattered. As we know, Damini had joined hands with KK and told him that Radha and Mohan should not win.

However, it will come as a shock to Damini when KK will announce that the first position in round 1 goes to Radha and Mohan. Radha and Mohan talked about the significance of Bhagavat Gita.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 526 22nd October Written Episode Update

The first round of the contest started. Damini who was friends with KK, showed off her friendship. Radha and Mohan were tense and wondered whether they could outbeat Damini in the contest.

What will Damini do now? Is KK falling deeply in love with Radha?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.

