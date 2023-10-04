Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha places her firm trust in Mohan

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) being forced to work under Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) as her house help. However, he is not ready to reveal this to Radha (Neeharika Roy). As we know, the Trivedi family is struggling to make ends meet, as they live a poor lifestyle after being thrown out of their house by Damini.

Mohan is working under Damini to find a way to get back his property and wealth. However, this has created problems between Radha and Mohan. Damini deliberately is trying to create problems between them. She told Rahul the truth about his brother, Rahul recorded the scene of Mohan sitting along with Damini and eating fruits.

The coming episode will see Radha place her trust in Mohan. Even after seeing the video that Rahul brought, Radha will tell her family that nobody will question Mohan about it. Radha will tell her family that Mohan must be doing so for a reason and that they are seeing what Damini wants to show them. Also, Radha will not bother about the lipstick mark on Mohan’s shirt collar, and will blame herself for it, but will not doubt Mohan. Mohan will be worried as he has been hiding the truth.

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Ep 507 3rd October Written Episode Update

Damini planned to kidnap Gungun. Radha and Mohan got late in coming to pick up Gungun. Radha got angry that Mohan did not take her calls and was busy with his work.

What will happen now?

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is about the undying love that Radha places in Mohan. Her devotion towards him and his family is endearing to watch. It has Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana Mohanty, Keerti Nagpure playing the leads.