Rabb Se Hai Dua: Haider and Dua to reunite?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Haider and Dua expressing their silent yet strong love for each other. Does this mean that they will unite?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Oct,2023 15:43:20
Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Heena and Gazal being at the receiving end now. Dua’s (Aditi Sharma) return to the house has opened up a lot of hidden secrets. We saw how Dua lost her cool and stopped calling Heena Ammi. She started to call her Haider Ki Ammi. Heena too did not leave a stone unturned in humiliating Dua.

The coming episode will see Dua and Heena (Nishigandha Wag) continuing to lock horns. Dua will tell Heena that she was a bad daughter-in-law and is not behaving like a bad mother who does not see the right and wrong for her son.

Heena will abuse Dua and ask Haider (Karanvir Sharma) to send her out of the house. Dua will finally open up and tell Heena that she knows that Haider can never love Gazal and that he only loves her. Heena will be bad enough to open up the secret of Haider and Dua that they were planning their IVF treatment to become parents. Haider will be hurt by this, and will scold his mother for bringing out their family secrets.

Haider will also stop Gazal when she will try to slap Dua. Heena will find fault in this too, and will question Haider why he did not stop Dua when she slapped Gazal.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 297 26th October Written Episode Update

Dua was shocked when Heena went beyond her limit in abusing her. Dua stopped calling Heena Ammi and told her that she will now refer to her as Haider Ki Ammi.

What will happen now? Will Dua and Haider get back together?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

