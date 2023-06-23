Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets into trouble

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen exciting drama with Gazal (Richa Rathore) playing her game tactfully. On one hand, she has sent Dua (Aditi Sharma) out of the house so that she can attempt to save Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada. Meanwhile, she has also brainwashed Ruhaan to believe that Haider(Karanvir Sharma) and Dua are behind his kidnapping. Ruhaan as we wrote, was overcome with hatred and vengeance for Dua. When he saw Dua out in the deserted place, with her bag of money, Ruhaan attacked Dua. He almost strangulated her to death.

The coming episode will see Aijaz putting in place Gazal’s plan. Aijaz will beat Ruhaan on his head and make him unconscious. Gazal will not want Dua to die, hence this idea. However, Dua who will be strangulated by Ruhaan, will go unconscious and lie on the floor. The family will get worried for Dua and will come to the place searching for her. They will find Dua in an unconscious state.

On the other hand, Gazal who would have spiked Haider’s drink will start to get physically close to him.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

