Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua shows a huge transformation; turns rebellious

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see a huge transformation in Dua, where she will turn totally rebellious in her attitude. Are you happy with this transformation in Dua?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 May,2023 15:15:20
Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen Dua’s (Aditi Sharma) emotional breakdown after Ghazal (Richa Rathore) took over her husband Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and married him. She had locked herself in her room and had refused to even meet her mother Hamida. However, Hamida (Alka Kaushal) came with an intention in mind, and that is to make Dua fight her own battle and show the family the real face of Ghazal.

With all the motivation coming from her mother, Dua will now change her personality. From being a complete family woman, Dua will turn into a free-speaking, loud-mouthed, and daring personality who will not think twice to call a spade a spade. This will be a rebirth in a sense for Dua, as she will turn totally rebellious against Hina and Ghazal.

Dua will put in place Hina and will refuse to abide by the rules that she had taught her when she had entered the house as a bahu. She will tell Hina that her new daughter-in-law will ruin the happiness of everyone in the house, and that Dua will remain in the same house to see all of it.

Everyone including Haider will be shocked to see this transformation in Dua.

What will Dua’s next step be?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature. Will Dua be able to take back her position as Haider’s wife in the house?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

