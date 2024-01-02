Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal gets hold of Haider’s sample

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal (Richa Rathore) planning to work her way into Haider’s (Karanvir Sharma) life, by giving him a child. For this, she is using all the wrong ways possible. As we know, Haider and Dua (Aditi Sharma) are looking at the procedure of IVF to get them a kid. They have got themselves tested with Haider depositing his sample at the laboratory. Gazal as we wrote, eyed this sample of Haider so that she could use it to become pregnant with Haider’s baby.

We also saw Haider and Dua planning big by deciding to get married again. They told their family that they intend to give a pleasant memory of their marriage to Heena so that she could recollect the past and get better in her mental health.

Amidst this, Dua has this suspicion of Gazal being up to something at the hospital.

The coming episode will see Gazal being shocked to know that Dua and Haider can beget a baby naturally, and not needing IVF. While this news will shock her, she will have a trump card up her sleeve. She will try to get in touch with the ward boy she had befriended in the hospital to give her Haider’s sample.

She will cook up a false story and will convince the ward boy to believe her. He will give Gazal the sample of Haider that she asked for.

Gazal will have the last laugh even while Haider and Dua will get married and will consummate their new relationship.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 352 1st January Written Episode Update

Haider and Dua told the fact to their family that they intended to remarry so that they could rekindle the old good memories in Heena’s mind and get her back to health.

What will happen now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.