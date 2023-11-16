Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal pushes Heena from the window

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and Dua (Aditi Sharma) uniting after the big expose of Gazal (Richa Rathore). However, the family is not yet out of the strong and poisonous clutches of Gazal. Heena (Nishigandha Wag) is still in Gazal’s camp. But we wrote about the huge turnaround that happened with Heena scolding Gazal for whatever she did to her and her family. Heena praised Dua before Gazal and this did not go down well with her.

We also wrote about Gazal slapping Heena for her loud reaction. However, Heena continued to scold Gazal and also vowed to throw her out of her house. This enraged Gazal and she dragged Heena near the window to throw her out.

The coming episode will see the gruesome act of Gazal when she will push Heena out of the window. Heena will fall down on the lawn of the house, with blood oozing out of her head. The family will be intimated of the big turnaround.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 310 15th November Written Episode Update

Will Gazal now get punished for her act?

