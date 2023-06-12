ADVERTISEMENT
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider recognizes Dua's cooking style

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Haider recognizing the Biryani cooked by Dua and questioning her. Read to know here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jun,2023 17:29:46
Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists in the form of Dua’s (Aditi Sharma) indifference, where she is seen ignoring the work at home. This resulted in Heena asking Gazal (Richa Rathore) to cook. Since Gazal does not know cooking and to avoid humiliation, Heena helped her by cooking on a kerosene stove. This made Heena sick. She got an asthma attack and was in need of medicines. Dua’s timely help soothed Heena a bit. Haider (Karanvir Sharma) noticed Dua’s eagerness to help his mother and asked her not to cover up on her love for him and his family.

The coming episode will again see Gazal being in a problem situation as she will be asked to cook again. She will plead with all in the family to help her, but none of them will.

Finally it will be Dua who will come to the rescue. The neighbour will bring Biryani to Haider’s house and will tell them that it is made as part of the feast by their neighbour. Gazal will ask the family to eat it as it is sent with love. However, when Haider will taste it, he will immediately understand that it has been made by Dua.

How will Dua face this moment now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

