Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider recognizes Dua's cooking style

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists in the form of Dua’s (Aditi Sharma) indifference, where she is seen ignoring the work at home. This resulted in Heena asking Gazal (Richa Rathore) to cook. Since Gazal does not know cooking and to avoid humiliation, Heena helped her by cooking on a kerosene stove. This made Heena sick. She got an asthma attack and was in need of medicines. Dua’s timely help soothed Heena a bit. Haider (Karanvir Sharma) noticed Dua’s eagerness to help his mother and asked her not to cover up on her love for him and his family.

The coming episode will again see Gazal being in a problem situation as she will be asked to cook again. She will plead with all in the family to help her, but none of them will.

Finally it will be Dua who will come to the rescue. The neighbour will bring Biryani to Haider’s house and will tell them that it is made as part of the feast by their neighbour. Gazal will ask the family to eat it as it is sent with love. However, when Haider will taste it, he will immediately understand that it has been made by Dua.

How will Dua face this moment now?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

