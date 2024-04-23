Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Subhaan kisses Ibaadat; Ibaadat stunned

Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua the television show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) surprisingly agreeing to marry Subhaan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) even though she does not love him. However, Ibaadat seemed to be suspicious of Mannat’s intentions. It proved right when Ibaadat actually spotted Mannat with Farhaan. Also, her changed behaviour towards Subhaan made her wonder what Mannat was up to.

We wrote about Subhaan practising a proposal sequence with Ibaadat. He proposed love to Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) which later turned out to be a practice for Subhaan’s love confession before Mannat.

The upcoming episode will see Mannat and Subhaan being engaged in a talk. Subhaan will insist that they indulge in their first kiss. Mannat will get scared. Subhaan will tell her that he will make her comfortable by closing his eyes. When Subhaan will close his eyes, Mannat will run away. The scene will be very weird with just Subhaan standing with his eyes closed. Ibaadat will notice this and will wonder what is wrong with him. When she will go near him, Subhaan will tell that he will make the first advance, as she will be jittery. Saying this, Subhaan will kiss on Ibaadat’s cheek which will leave her stunned. Subhaan will still have his eyes closed, and will want a kiss back. Ibaadat will stand there, not knowing what to do.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 460 22nd April Written Episode Update

Kaynaat accepted the wedding of Subhaan with Mannat. Everyone in the family was happy. Ibaadat overheard a conversation between Gulnaaz and Armaan which left her shocked.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature. The story has now taken a generation leap with actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor entering the show.