StarPlus Serial Major Twist: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

StarPlus shows continue to dominate the TRP chart with their daily intriguing twists. We have compiled all the major plot developments from shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to bring you all the updates in one place.

1) Anupamaa

In Titu and Dimpi’s wedding sequence, you will see major drama. During the wedding, Titu reveals his mother’s truth in front of everyone, which makes Vanraj furious and makes him decide to break this marriage. The decision depends on Dimpi, who gets confused and locks herself in the room. Anupama tries to comfort Dimpi, but nothing works. The show casts Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the surprising turn of events, Vidya becomes unconscious after a chandelier falls. Abhira tries to save her, but due to the sudden incident, she falls to the ground when Abhira pushes her, and when she stands again, she faints. As a result, Vidya becomes unconscious, and Abhira screams for help and promises Vidya not to let anything happen. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai casts Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead.

3) Udne Ki Aasha

In the upcoming episode, you will see interesting drama when Tejas’s mother asks Roshini about her family members. Tejas and Roshini are getting ready for their wedding when Tejas’s mother questions Roshini about her father. Upon this, Roshini gets dramatic and starts crying as she invites her father. He does not want to come because of his ego. However, Sailee finds Roshini’s statement fishy, and she begins her search for the truth. The show casts Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in the lead.

4) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episodes, you will see nail-biting drama. Savi lands up in the same lift where Rajat is. She tries to talk to him, but Rajat denies it. However, Savi makes it clear that Sai is learning bad things about her mother that she should not, which makes Rajat angry. He advises her to stay away from him and his daughter, Sai. The show casts Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj in the lead.