StarPlus Serial Major Twist: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

StarPlus shows are still leading the TRP chart with their captivating daily twists. To help you, we have gathered the major plot developments from shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Jhanak, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to provide you with all the updates in one spot.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode, you will see a nail-biting twist when Abhira performs Pooja for her family in the mandir. Later on, Pandit Ji asks Abhira about her mother’s, father’s, and grandfather’s names. And later on, great-grandfather Manisha Goenka comes out of the car and goes to the mandir. Later, Pandit Ji asks Abhira about her family members, and suddenly, Armaan comes and says that Abhira is not alone. Furthermore, Abhira and Armaan give food plates to the beggars, and Manisha Goenka sees them together and is shocked.

2) Jhanak

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting drama when Jhanak gets arrested after Arshi gets burned during the wedding ceremony due to Srishti’s plan to burn Jhanak. Later on, Choton and Mrinalini will come into the police station to fight for Jhanak and ask the police about the evidence and why they have been arrested on which basis. Later, Aniruddha comes to the police station and tells the police that to arrest Jhanak because she has attempted to murder on Arshi by listening to this Jhanak gets shocked.

3) Udne Ki Aasha

In the upcoming episode, Sachin and Sailee warmly welcome Tejas and Roshini to the house. Later, two police officers arrive at Sachin’s residence to arrest him for his big fight on the street. Later, Sailee is overjoyed that her relationship with Sachin has reached a new turning point. Furthermore, Sachin is quite furious with Sailee that she has hidden something from him.

4) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

The viewers will witness the big drama in the coming episode when Rajat is seen sleeping, and Bhagyashree arrives worriedly to ask about Saisha. Bhagyashree wonders whether Savi might have kidnapped her, and Rajat recalls Saisha and Savi, revealing his arrogance.