StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 20th August: Jhanak, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin To Udne Ki Aasha

StarPlus shows are making headlines by topping the TRP charts. Today, we have gathered all the major updates from Jhanak and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Udne Ki Aasha in one place.

1) Jhanak

Aditya Seal comes to the reception counter, where Aniruddha and Arshi wait for their turn. Aditya asks the receptionist to call Jhanak and ask her to come down. The receptionist reveals that Jhanak is unconscious in her room, leaving Aniruddha and Aditya stressed. Aditya sees Jhanak lying unconscious on the floor. He lifts her and puts her in bed, which Aniruddha gets jealous of and witnesses everything.

2) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

After Savi (Bhavika Sharma) calls off the wedding, Ashika becomes happy and leaves, handing Sai to Savi. Ashika returns home and shares the good news with Harsh. She reveals that Savi called off the wedding, and the Thakkar family was distressed, and she greatly enjoyed the moment. Ashika further highlights that they eventually wish for Rajat’s (Hitesh Bharadwaj) destruction. However, Savi agrees to marry Rajat after Ashika exits as she wants to save Sai. It will be interesting to see when Ashika finds out that Savi got married to Rajat.

3) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) Gets scared of losing the diamond ring for the engagement that Manisha gave her. She prefers to be extra careful and plans a trap in her room if someone tries to steal the ring. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) gets worried about Abhira, and he decides to meet her and console her. But Dadisa catches Armaan red-handed and advises him to let Abhira handle the situation alone as she has the responsibility to safeguard the ring until tomorrow.

4) Anupamaa

After the Rakshabandhan celebration, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) sees Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) sitting alone outside the house. Anupama comes to see him, and they both get emotional. Anuj shares his concern about Adhya. He reveals that she might be missing him. Anupama agrees and wishes that they would find her as soon as possible. Anupama and Anuj spend an emotional moment consoling each other.

5) Udne Ki Aasha

In a surprising turn of events, Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) expresses his feelings for Sailee (Neha Harsora). Sachin reveals that he felt weird when he tied the knot with Sailee, but now that he knows her, it is good. He also says that they are quite close now. Later, Sachin shares that he knows a girl who will be perfect for Akash and that he should marry her.