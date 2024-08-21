StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 21st August: Udne Ki Aasha, Anupamaa To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

StarPlus shows are dominating the TRP charts and making waves in the headlines. We’ve compiled all the major updates, from Udne Ki Aasha and Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, in one place.

1) Udne Ki Aasha

A small family get-together party is organized at Sachin’s (Kanwar Dhillon) house. Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) friend comes to meet her, and Renuka stops Sailee from seeing her friend. Renuka asks Sailee about the girl, and Sailee reveals that she is her friend. But Renuka taunts Sailee, highlighting that the girl looks beautiful and fair, not like you, so tell us who she really is. Sailee gets upset and leaves.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) wakes up happy and finds the box of Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) ring at the same place where she hid it. As Abhira takes the box in her, she finds that it is weight, and she is shocked to see an empty box. Abhira Gets panicked as she loses the ring. Abhira heads to share the news with Armaan, but Vidya intervenes and asks Abhira to hurry and get ready for the engagement ceremony. Armaan shows his trust in Abhira that she can handle everything. Abhira cries alone in her room and decides to tell everyone the truth before the engagement.

3) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) perform grip pravesh puja with Sai and Radhakrishn’s idol. The Thakkar family welcomes the newlyweds and performs the after-marital ritual. Sai brings Savi and Rajat close to each other. Later, Tara gives Savi and Rajat a honeymoon gift, which Rajat denies, but after forcing it, Savi and Rajat accept it.

4) Anupamaa

Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) steps out after deciding to start his life again by driving an auto to search for Adhya. Anuj asks people about his daughter, whom he saw nearby, but he only faces disappointment. Anuj is desperate to find Adhya. At the same time, the audience will see a new twist as Adhya is accused of being a drug addict, which will intensify the story.