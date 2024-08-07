StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 7th August: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Today, we have gathered all the latest updates from shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Udne Ki Aasha to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which continue to dominate the TRP charts with their new storylines and unexpected twists on StarPlus.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the surprising turn of events, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) creates a new commotion as she blames Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) for ruining her and Rohit’s (Romiit Raaj) date. Dadisa gets upset and shouts at Abhira and Armaan. At the same time, Vidya blames Abhira and Armaan, but Manish takes their stand. Later, Dadisa says hurtful things to Armaan and decides to hand over all the property and law firm to Rohit. But Rohit demands that if Dadisa gets Abhira and Armaan married, then only he will take on the firm’s responsibilities, or else he won’t. However, Dadisa doesn’t agree.

2) Udne Ki Aasha

Sailee (Neha Harsora) became happy as today is her birthday. She tries to wake up Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) so that she can start her day with good wishes from Sachin. Sachin doesn’t remember Sailee’s birthday and denies taking her to the temple. Later, Sachin finds out about Sailee’s birthday from his father. Sachin takes Sailee to the temple, where Monty tries to wish Sailee with a yellow rose flower, but Sachin gets jealous and takes the rose and gives it to Sailee himself. Later, Sachin very romantically makes a gajra for Sailee and decorates her hair, creating lovey-dovey moments.

3) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episode, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj)’s family begin the preparation for their marriage. While Mrunmayee brings engagement ki lehenga for Savi, Savi doesn’t look happy as she is marrying Rajat just for Sai. Later, Mrunmayee becomes emotional as her mother comes to see her, which Savi planned.