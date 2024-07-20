StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Jhanak

StarPlus shows are receiving massive love from the audience with their gripping storylines and star cast. We have compiled all the interesting plot developments and updates from the shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Jhanak.

1) Anupamaa

The upcoming episode shows a new challenge in Anupama’s (Rupali Ganguly) life. The Aasha Bhavan Vridhashram is now in danger, and everyone living in the home might become homeless, but Anupama encourages everyone and promises to save the place in any situation, which makes everyone happy.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

After returning home, Rohit gets angry with Armaan (Rohit Purohit). He misunderstands Armaan’s motive behind marrying Ruhi. However, Rohit feels hurt and expresses his disappointment with mean words. Armaan is not his real brother, and he hates him. On the other hand, Armaan cries bitterly, and Abhira consoles him.

3) Udne Ki Aasha

Sailee (Neha Harsora) and Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) have accepted each other as husband and wife. Sailee becomes happy about this and roams into the house with a high smile. Her mother-in-law was surprised by her behavior when she taunted her, but Sailee replied very politely.

4) Jhanak

Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) gets selected for a dance reality show. However, the students get jealous of her and file a complaint against her with the Production house. The Production house fires Jhanak from her job, upon which she begs pardon. At the same time, Guruji supports Jhanak. It will be interesting to see what happens next.