StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa To Maati Se Bandhi Dor

StarPlus shows are leading the TRP chart. With new twists and turns every day, the shows captivate the audience. Today, we have gathered all the major updates from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa to Maati Se Bandhi Dor in one place.

1) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting twist when Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) come for Pooja together. Bhagyashree organizes Satyanarayana Pooja at her home, where Savi goes to meet her mother, which worries Rajat. Aman calls Savi his Bhabi, but Rajat stops him as she is Rajat’s wife only in front of Sam. Later, Savi comes to Pooja dressed like Gujarati. Upon this, Sai becomes happy. Later, everyone takes blessings during the Pooja. While Savi and Rajat’s closeness to Sai hints at their attraction to each other.

2) Anupamaa

Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) prepares for celebrations as Pihu arrives. Anupama rejoices with happiness, hugging Pihu. But Vanraj (Shudhanshu Pandey) does not like this. He ruins the welcoming ceremony by throwing the Pooja plate. Anupama shouts at Vanraj for his misbehavior, but he, in return, asks Anupama to keep her mouth shut. While everyone watching this is shocked.

3) Maati Se Bandhi Dor

In the upcoming episode, you will see Vaijanti (Rutuja Bagwe) dream about revealing the truth about her marriage with Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta), upon which Jaya questions her. Then Vaijanti comes out of her dream. However, during Ranvijay and Jaya’s wedding ceremony, Jaya’s pallu catches fire, and Vaijanti saves her younger sister. It will be interesting to see what new twist comes.