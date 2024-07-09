StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist: Jhanak, Anupamaa To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

StarPlus shows are leading the TRP chart with their nail-biting twists every day. So, we have gathered all the major plot developments from the show Jhanak and Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

1) Jhanak

The audience will witness a major twist in the upcoming episode when Jhanak exposes Shrushti. Jhanak enters Basu house with the police officers, exposing Shrushti and proving herself innocent. She shows the CCTV footage where Shrushti puts fire on Arshi’s saree, which she wanted to do with Jhanak. Housemates become spellbound by Shrushti’s deed, but Jhanak requests the police officers to free her mother’s sister. She emphasizes that this is a matter of the house and it should be solved within. Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja are the lead cast members of the show.

2) Anupamaa

In the surprising turn of events, you will see an interesting twist in the upcoming episode when Vanraj’s mother and father leave the house without informing anyone. As soon as Anupama learns about it, she heads to find them everywhere, and on her way, she finds her mother-in-law’s umbrella, which makes her emotional. On the other hand, Adya asks Anuj to return to the US, but Anuj denies it. Adya bursts out her frustration, taunting him and getting attracted to Anupama. Anuj gets a call, and he asks Vanraj to accompany him. The show casts Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead.

3) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In a surprising turn of events, Savi and Rajat come to the same award function. Rajat comes to the Best CEO Award function, where he sees his ex-wife, Aashka, with her husband, Arsh. On the other hand, Savi comes holding hands with Shashank, which Rajat sees and is surprised by. It will be interesting to see how the duo will come close. The show casts Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj as lead actors.