StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist: Jhanak, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin To Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

StarPlus television shows continue to captivate audiences with their gripping storylines and plot developments. We have gathered all the updates about your favorite shows, from Jhanak and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

1) Jhanak

In the upcoming episode of Jhanak, you will see an interesting twist. Guruji prepares all the contestants for the reality show. To wish his students luck, he asks Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) to bring sweets. Guruji insists that Jhanak eat sweets, but she denies that some students bully her. However, Guruji takes her stand. Lately, Guruji asked her to go to the audition venue with him, as he would make her audition for the show. However, Jhanak is not aware of Guruji’s plan.

2) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The Judge gives Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Aashqa 15 days, after which the decision will be taken on who will get Sai’s custody. On the other hand, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) cries bitterly because she wants to adopt a kid, but she can’t now as her papers are rejected.

3) Anupamaa

Kinjal becomes exactly like her mother, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly). And the story might take a new turn just like it did in Anupama’s life. On the other hand, Kinjal celebrates her birthday, but she feels Anupama is ruining her day. Kinjal meets Anupama at Aasha Bhavan Vridhashram, where Anupama gives her laddoo, but Kinjal throws it.

4) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

After Rohit’s return, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) become emotional and take care of him. But Abhira wonders if he is really Rohit Poddar, while Armaan feels he is. It will be interesting to see how the duo will find out the truth.