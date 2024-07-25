StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist: Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Udne Ki Aasha To Anupamaa

StarPlus shows are making headlines by leading the TRP charts. The new storylines, compelling plot developments, and unexpected twists captivate the audience. Today, we have gathered all the major updates from Maati Se Bandhi Dor and Udne Ki Aasha to Anupamaa in one place.

1) Maati Se Bandhi Dor

In the upcoming episode, Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) and Jaya get ready as groom and bride. As Ranvijay and Jaya are all set to tie the knot, one side lover, Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe), dances her heart out to hide her sadness. She feels helpless as she can’t stop the wedding, nor can she express her feelings to Ranvijay. On the other hand, Ranvijay and Jaya become happy to finally take wedding vows. Family members help Jaya look beautiful as the bride.

2) Udne Ki Aasha

In the upcoming episode, the drama continues as Renuka prohibits Sailee (Neha Harsora) and Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) from keeping Krish in the house and tells them to leave him at an orphanage. However, Sachin ignores her. On the other hand, Roshini is unaware that Krish has come home. At the same time, it will be interesting to see when Krish recognizes his mother, Roshini.

3) Anupamaa

In a surprising turn of events, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) decides to find her daughter Adhya after meeting Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). However, Vanraj (Shudhanshu Pandey) increases her trouble as he fights with Anuj. Vanraj’s mean comment on Anupama angers Anuj, who beats him, which makes Vanraj furious. He plans to double the trouble in Anupama’s life.