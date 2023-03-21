Surbhi Chandna and Sargun Mehta are head turners. No matter what, these two leading beauties from the television industry have stunned us not only with their amazing acting chops on the screen but also their amazing fashion outlooks over the decades. With that, we have now gotten our eyes on the stars’ elegant moments in yellow adorns, as the two deck up in stylish one-shoulder yellow ensembles. Scroll down beneath to check on their style in the yellow decks-

Surbhi Chandna

Here’s when the Sherdil Shergill actress looked absolutely ravishing hot in her one-shoulder yellow mini dress. The actress teamed it with her blonde sleek pulled back hairbun. The diva completed the look with a pair of strappy heels. The outfit featured a statement wide sleeve on the other side and also featured corseted belted armour around the waist. Her makeup looked on point, as she teamed it up with dewy eyes, filled-in eyebrows and nude lips. For accessories, she decked it up with a pair of golden hoop earrings.

Here take a look-

Sargun Mehta

When the diva stunned in a gorgeous yellow sharara set. She can be seen in an ethnic yellow one-shoulder top. The outfit featured floral embellishment all over. The top comes with a flare at the bottom. The actress completed the look with a matching yellow wide-legged pants that again featured floral embellishments. The diva completed the look with mid-parted sleek blonde hair and a pair of golden drop earrings. For makeup, Sargun completed the look with dewy soft eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lips.

Here, have a look-

Who do you think has aced the classic on-shoulder yellow adorn better? Surbhi Chandna or Sargun Mehta? Let us know in the comments below-