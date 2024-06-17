Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad brings Gurnoor home; Gurnoor faces the reality

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Gurnoor (Himanshi Parashar) getting into a problem with her losing her job. As we know, she was not able to submit her documents, for which she lost her job. Angad realized the importance of Akeer being with Gurnoor at this point. He offered her the job of being the caretaker and teacher in studies for Akeer, and Gurnoor agreed. Angad also offered that Gurnoor would stay in his house.

The upcoming drama will see reactions unfold as Angad will bring Gurnoor into the Brar house. All of the family members will stand startled upon seeing Gurnoor in front of them. Manbeer will even faint for a second on seeing her. Akeer, on the other hand, will be happy and excited to know that Gurnoor will be staying with him.

Angad will want to know the reactions of one and all at home. Manbeer will be the first to react, and she will take Angad inside to talk to him. She will oppose the decision of Angad. On the other hand, Gurnoor will be shocked and will not be able to come to terms, when she will see the portrait of Sahiba. She will not be able to believe that she could resemble someone else so much.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 534 16th June Written Episode Update

Angad asked Gurnoor whether she could become Akeer’s caretaker and teacher and stay at their house. Gurnoor lost her job at the school, as she was not able to submit her documents.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.