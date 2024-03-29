IWMBuzz
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Daljit finds Akeer

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Daljit's unique bond with his son Akeer paving way for Daljit finding his son Akeer. Read this track information here.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Akeer going to Ludhiana to take part in the International quiz competition without the knowledge of his parents. Daljit (Yogendra Vikram Singh) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) were shocked to not find Akeer at their house. They got a letter and followed Akeer to Ludhiana. At the event, Simran had a fight with Akeer which resulted in Akeer not being able to participate in the competition.

The coming drama will see Daljit and Sahiba panicking as they will not be able to trace the whereabouts of Akeer at the venue. They will be stunned as Akeer’s name will not be in the competition list.

Daljit will immediately not lose his cool and will sing his song for his son. Akeer who will be at the venue will not only respond to the song but will also trace his father and will come and stand before him. This will be a teary union for father and son, and even Sahiba will be touched by their unique bond of love.

Meanwhile, Angad will also have a glimpse of a child who will refuse to participate in the event where his parents have not been respected.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

