Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Garry falls in love with Keerat

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Keerat (Prachi Hada) facing a problematic situation with the sudden change that Veer (Jatin Arora) has been showing in his behaviour and attitude. The sudden limelight that Veer has achieved, has gone to his head so much that he is engrossed in counting his riches and is also in bad company.

We saw how Keerat was teased and bullied by Veer’s friends, but Veer gave a deaf ear to Keerat’s pleas. It was Garry (Tushar Dhembla) who had saved Keerat from humiliation. In return, Garry got scolded and Keerat got slapped by Veer.

The coming episode will see Keerat worrying over Veer and his behavioural change. She will be extremely sad at what happened to her and how Veer reacted to it. Garry will spot her and will try to cheer her up. Garry’s words will motivate Keerat again. Garry will tell himself that he likes being in the company of Keerat and that he has fallen in love with her.

However, Garry will vow never to reveal his feelings for Keerat before her.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 394 28th January Written Episode Update

Keerat got slapped by Veer for complaining about his friends. Keerat felt bad about Veer’s indifferent behaviour.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.