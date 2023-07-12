ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Titlie Spoiler: Ishani threatens to expose Garv

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions will see Ishani threatening to expose Garv's dark past. Garv will feeel insecure but will cry over his innocence in whatever happened to Ishani.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jul,2023 14:25:11
Titlie Spoiler: Ishani threatens to expose Garv 833034

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with the wedding of Garv (Avinash Mishra) and Titlie (Neha Solanki) to happen soon. As we know, Titlie has been drawn towards Garv’s love and his amazing behaviour. However, she is not aware of there being a beast inside Garv who is dictatorial and a very controlling kind of person. He has a dirty past wherein Ishani’s connection comes. Ishani has tried telling Titlie about the past, but has not been successful. Meanwhile, Ishani has encountered Garv and has told him that she will reveal his past to Titlie.

As we know, Ishani was Garv’s girl friend and holds Garv responsible for some disturbing incidents that happened in her life, that resulted in her losing one hand and one leg of hers. We have seen the flashback of how Garv wanted to control Ishani’s budding future and argued with her that she cannot go abroad for her studies.

Ishani will in the coming episode threaten Garv that she will reveal all of his past and their connection before Titlie.

Will Garv keep quiet? Will Titlie get to know about Garv’s past?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Read Latest News