Titlie Spoiler: Ishani threatens to expose Garv

Titlie the Star Plus show produced by Story Square Productions has seen engaging drama with the wedding of Garv (Avinash Mishra) and Titlie (Neha Solanki) to happen soon. As we know, Titlie has been drawn towards Garv’s love and his amazing behaviour. However, she is not aware of there being a beast inside Garv who is dictatorial and a very controlling kind of person. He has a dirty past wherein Ishani’s connection comes. Ishani has tried telling Titlie about the past, but has not been successful. Meanwhile, Ishani has encountered Garv and has told him that she will reveal his past to Titlie.

As we know, Ishani was Garv’s girl friend and holds Garv responsible for some disturbing incidents that happened in her life, that resulted in her losing one hand and one leg of hers. We have seen the flashback of how Garv wanted to control Ishani’s budding future and argued with her that she cannot go abroad for her studies.

Ishani will in the coming episode threaten Garv that she will reveal all of his past and their connection before Titlie.

Will Garv keep quiet? Will Titlie get to know about Garv’s past?

Titlie is a new show on Star Plus that stars Avinash Mishra, Neha Solanki and Vatsal Sheth. It is produced by Ved Raj who has produced shows like Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki and more. He produces the show under his new banner Story Square Productions.

