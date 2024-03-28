Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Isha gets pregnant with Tejas’ child

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show produced by Rolling Tale Productions has seen engaging drama with Paresh taking the decision of getting Sailee (Neha Harsora) married to Tejas (Puru Chibber). But we saw both Renu and Tejas’ protest. However, Paresh brought in a condition before Tejas, by saying that he would fund his business if he married Sailee.

However, there will be a twist in the tale soon. The coming drama will see Tejas’ lover Isha (Afreen Alvi) getting pregnant with Tejas’ child. As we know, Tejas and Isha are in love. Isha is shown to be Tejas’ close friend and fiance.

Isha will call Tejas to a hospital all of a sudden, which will shock Tejas. Tejas will be further stunned to know of Isha’s pregnancy. Tejas will tell Isha that he is not ready for a kid, as he needs to plan his future. But he will promise to talk it out with Isha.

Udne Ki Aasha Ep 16 27th March Written Episode Update

Paresh went to Sailee’s house and asked for Sailee’s hand for his son Tejas.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.